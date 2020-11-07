Tri-States residents react to Biden’s projected presidential victory

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Tri-State residents said they have mixed feelings about news of Joe Biden's projected victory on Saturday over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Quincy resident Robert Word said was on the basketball court at Quincy's Kroc Center when he checked his phone and learned the news of Biden's victory.

He said the idea of Biden in the White House has him excited.

"Hopefully he gets in office and you know creates change and we see that coming soon," Word said.

Alexcis Wittler said she was on one of the Kroc Center's exercise bikes when news of Biden's projected win flashed on the television screens.

She said she feels Trump should've remained in office because he accomplished good things for the country.

"I truly wish Trump would win because I believe that Trump has done us good in the past," she said. "I'm scared what the future holds with Biden."

Wittler said moving forward she hopes Biden re-thinks some of his stances on key issues.

"I have realized he is trying to raise the taxes for the rich and I think it should be equal for everybody," she said. "And he is trying to say 'okay' to abortions and I disagree with that.

But Word said he thinks Biden will be the one to create peace and change.

"Hopefully, we can get back to positive vibes in America because for the last four years it been real negative," he said. "Maybe Biden can come in and change something."