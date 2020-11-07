 Skip to Content

Turkey replaces central bank head as lira sees record lows

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the head of the country’s central bank following a period of high inflation and record lows for the lira. Former Finance Minister Naci Agbal replaces Murat Uysal, according to a presidential decree announced Saturday. The decision came after the lira lost nearly a third of its value since the start of the year – hitting a record low of 8.58 against the U.S. dollar on Friday – and annual inflation stood at 11.89%. Uysal was appointed chairman of the central bank in July 2019 after his predecessor failed to cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Associated Press

