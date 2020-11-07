WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (November 7) QU Hawks Men’s Basketball Continue Prepping for Return to Play, COVID-19 Postpones Several C-SC Games, Monroe City Cross Country Head Coach Talks State Championship Performance

The Quincy University Hawks men basketball team continues to build chemistry as they work their way back from a COVID-19 outbreak that shut down operations for 2-4 weeks. The Hawks were back on the hardwood practicing Saturday afternoon as they inch closer to their GLVC opener against Springfield on November 27th.

Missouri College Basketball

Hannibal LaGrange - 61

Benedictine College - 75

Missouri College Soccer

Men's

Culver-Stockton - 1

Baker - 3

Women's

Culver-Stockton - 0

Baker - 2

Missouri Cross Country

College

Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships

Culver-Stockton men finished 14th out of 14 with a team score of 425.

Culver-Stockton women finished 14th out of 14 with a team score of 397

High School

Marion County (JR) Delaney Strauss places third in the Class 1 MSHAA State sectionals with a time of 20:14:2.