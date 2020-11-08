 Skip to Content

After approving 3-town merger, voters will pick new leaders

CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — Local leaders in three communities that will merge after voters approved the plan say the next steps are preparing for a new city government and planning ways to inform residents. Residents in Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton recently approved a referendum to merge the three cities into a single town that’ll be called Cahokia Heights. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that voters will decide on new officials to form the government in an April election. The referendum calls for an aldermanic form of government.  

Associated Press

