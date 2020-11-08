Data center serving Chicago area opens in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A $40 million data center that’ll serve the Chicago area has opened in northwestern Indiana. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports national companies will store their data at the Digital Crossroads data center in Hammond. The 105,000-square-foot center was designed to serve soaring demand for data storage, such as for streaming movie and music services. The center, which currently employs about 17 workers, could grow into a larger project. It was built at a former coal-fired power plant site along Lake Michigan that was shuttered in 2012 and had long been one of the Chicago area’s worst polluters.