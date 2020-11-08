Extended Missouri police chase ends with exchange of gunfire

BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — An extended police chase through several counties ended with the suspect exchanging gunfire with police before he was arrested. The Greene County Sheriff’s office said the chase began early Saturday in Buffalo, Missouri, when officers tried to arrest a man on outstanding warrants at a convenience store. Officials say the man fired shots at officers and stole a vehicle before fleeing. During the chase, the suspect stole three different vehicles and fired at officers. The final confrontation with police came after the suspect pulled into a driveway and fired at police. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.