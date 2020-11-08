Fatal crash on Quincy’s Broadway Street

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A vehicle struck and killed a person in the roadway at 54th and Broadway streets at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Quincy Police said.

A reconstruction team was called in and officers blocked Broadway from 54th Street to the I-172 overpass.

Police also reported two other crashes at that location Sunday night, but they said they appeared to be unrelated to the fatal crash and the other two only reported vehicle damage.

No further information was immediately available.