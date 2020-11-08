Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials have announced 10,009 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday say the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois is approaching 500,000. The death toll is 10,196 deaths. In the past 24 hours, there have been more than 90,000 tests for about 8.4 million total. As of Saturday evening, there were 4,303 people hospitalized in Illinois with 833 in intensive care units.