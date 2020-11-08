Knights of Columbus give away 120 free winter coats to local kids

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With the weather sure to take a turn for the colder in the next couple days, one Quincy organization spent their Sunday making sure local kids will have everything they need to stay warm.

Quincy's Knights of Columbus gave away 120 free winter coats at their annual Coats for Kids event.

Coats for Kids chairman Chuck Zanger said they bought the coats with the money they raised from their chili cook off.

He said they were able to give away 80 coats in the first 15 minutes of the event.

"I know today is a beautiful day as far as the weather but we're going to have some cold days ahead of us here and these coats are going to get in the hands of people that need them," Zanger said.

Zanger said there is a clear need in the community based on the line of people that attended the event.

He said any coats left over will be given to Quincy Public Schools for students in need.