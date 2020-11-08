Local experts bring awareness to need for Tri-States organ donors

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local health experts said the demand for organ donations is outpacing the number of organs available for donation both across the nation and in the Tri-States.

Blessing Hospital critical care nurse educator Shanna Winter said even with 6.5 million registered donors in the United States, 22 people die every day waiting for a transplant.

"Select few of those people can actually donate organs," she said. "So the more people that are registered, the greater the chance you would be able to save somebody's life upon your death."

Winter said there are about 114,000 people in the U.S. in need of a transplant, 4,000 of which live in Illinois.

"Every 10 minutes another person is added to the waiting list," she said.

Former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz said he used to be one of those people.

Diagnosed with liver disease in 2006, he said doctor found a tumor on his live just eight years later.

"Which would've been fatal," he said. "I would not have survived without the lifesaving transplant that I received."

After being on a waiting list and four missed opportunities, Scholz said he was ultimately able to get a transplant.

He said he'll now do everything in his power to raise awareness to the need for organ and tissue donors.

"Anybody can be a hero, anybody can save a life," he said. "All you have to do is sign up to be an organ donor."

Winter said it's important to communicate with your family what your wishes are if you plan to become a donor.

She said you must be 16 or older and have to go online to register.

Click here to register for national registry.

Click here to register with Blessing partners.

Winter said November is known as Donor Sabbath Month where faith leaders across the country raise awareness of the fact that there are no religious problems associated with being an organ donor.

She said Blessing will be lighting the Bayview Bridge purple until November 14.