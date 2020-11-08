Mourners at Walter Wallace Jr.’s funeral call for peace

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Relatives and friends of Walter Wallace Jr. gathered over the weekend to mourn the Black man shot and killed by police in Philadelphia last month. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that several hundred people crowded into the National Baptist Temple Church in north Philadelphia on Saturday morning for an emotional service. Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed Oct. 26 outside his house in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood in west Philadelphia shortly after officers arrived. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help because Wallace was going through a mental health crisis. Police said he was shot after ignoring commands to drop a knife.