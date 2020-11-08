Warmth Continues but Changes Ahead

Sunday was another very warm day across the Midwest with many places reaching into the mid to upper 70's. Quincy even got a couple degrees away from the record high for the day. This trend looks to continue through the day Monday with high temperatures soaring into the upper 70's. There is a good chance that the record high of 76 degrees on Monday set back in 1999 could be tied or even broken.

Tuesday is a day of transition. Tuesday morning and early afternoon many across the Tri-States may get into the upper 60's to low 70's but a strong cold front will change things Tuesday afternoon. As the cold front passes, heavy rain and gusty storms will push through helping to drop the temperatures into the 50's. Tuesday night temps will continue dropping into the 30's.

After a week of warmer than average weather, temps will return to much more seasonable levels. The Tri-States look to stay in the 50's for much of the rest of the week, including Veterans Day. More clouds and rain chances return with a weak area of low pressure expected to move in next weekend.