WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (November 8) Monroe City Cross Country Team Honored, Football Players Excited for Rematch With Palmyra in District Championship Game

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (November 8) Monroe City Cross Country Team Honored, Football Players Excited for Rematch With Palmyra in District Championship GameUpdated
The celebration was on at Monroe City high school as the cross country team was honored for their efforts in Friday's MSHSAA State Championship meet.
Hear from Emmalee Williams, who was the first state medalist in school history; plus several Monroe City football players offer insight on their upcoming rematch with the Palmyra Panthers where this time a District Championship will be on the line!