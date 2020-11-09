After Hurricane Dorian, a layup helped the Bahamas rebuild

Nathan Bain provided one of college basketball’s signature moments last season. His buzzer-beating layup in overtime gave unheralded Stephen F. Austin a stunning upset over Duke on Nov. 26. 2019. Duke was the No. 1 team in the country at the time and hadn’t lost a nonconference game on its home floor in nearly 20 years. But that became just a sliver of the story that night. Bain’s layup won a game — and rebuilt a home, rebuilt a school and rebuilt a church, all of it directly impacting the lives of hundreds of Bahamians whose lives were upended by Hurricane Dorian.