Bennett could lose Georgia starting QB job even if healthy

Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as 12th-ranked Georgia’s starter is uncertain even if he recovers from a shoulder injury in time to play this week at Missouri. Bennett has started the last five games, including last week’s 44-28 loss to Florida that knocked the Bulldogs out of the SEC East lead. Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder in the loss to the Gators. Coach Kirby Smart is not saying if a healthy Bennett would start against Missouri. D’Wan Mathis, who played behind Bennett against the Gators, JT Daniels and freshman Carson Beck will compete at quarterback while Bennett is out.