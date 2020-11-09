Black woman to lead Naval Academy’s brigade for first time

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Black woman will lead fellow students at the U.S. Naval Academy for the first time, taking the top student leadership role of brigade commander. A Monday news release from the academy said Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois. She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy. The academy selected its first female brigade commander in 1991.