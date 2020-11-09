California seeing biggest jump in virus cases in months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is seeing a sobering increase in coronavirus cases that may be partially linked to Halloween. Eleven San Francisco Bay Area health officers are meanwhile urging residents there to quarantine for two weeks if they venture outside the region. Newsom warned Monday that coronavirus case numbers, the positivity rate, hospitalizations and intensive care cases all have reached their highest level in months. The state updates counties’ progress on the state’s four-tier, color-coded system each week and as a result several are expected to move Tuesday to more restrictions on how businesses can operate.