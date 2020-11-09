Fort Madison police warn of social media misinformation dangers

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff said people need to be careful about what they're posting on social media after rumors of multiple robberies went around on Facebook late last week.

He said a Facebook post made the rounds on Friday saying someone was robbed by two juveniles outside a Casey's gas station and there had been three incidents of the same nature.

But he said when officers looked at their records, they couldn't find any report of the incident or even anything close.

He said people need to be careful when using social media and make sure whatever they're posting or spreading is accurate and true.

"The damage can be done," he said. "It can harm individuals, it can harm a community, it can cause undue fear and that was what our concern was that day."

Rohloff said he reached out to the person who made the post.

He said that person told him he originally saw it on another page and wanted to warn people.

Rohloff said he took it down when he realized it couldn't be verified.