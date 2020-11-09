Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

NEW YORK (AP) — The humble beginnings of Greta Thunberg’s climate protest are seen in the opening minutes of the new documentary “I Am Greta.” Since then, Thunberg has met world leaders, been vilified by others, and seen countless join her in an ever-growing resistance to environmental complacency. It’s a journey she readily describes as totally surreal. In an interview, she says it’s been “like living in a movie and you don’t know the plot.” But despite her notoriety, Thunberg says she hasn’t achieved anything. Instead, she credits the climate movement. The 17-year-old recently returned to school, and says she welcomes the routine. “I Am Greta” debuts Friday on Hulu.