Illinois marijuana sales top $100 million in October

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says there was a record $75 million in recreational pot sales last month. Sales of medical marijuana totaled another $33 million. Illinois officials say the first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical pot sales. Cannabis industry analyst Andy Seeger says October’s sale figures do not rise to the market’s potential. He says Illinois should be on pace to sell around $1.2 billion in weed this year.