Illinois recreational marijuana sales top $75M in October

SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) -- Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois continue to rise, according to the state's monthly report.

In October, nearly $8 million more was reported compared to September.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says $75,278,200.15 in sales for adult-use recreational marijuana was reported in October, more than the $7.6 million recorded in September.

Illinois residents accounted for $54.7 million of the October sales, while out-of-state residents purchased $20.56 million in products.

According to the IDFPR, 1,557,880 items were sold in October.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in January, total sales have amounted to $507,027,167.52.