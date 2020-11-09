Lee County to finalize election results

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Lee County is one day away from finalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors will review the results for every precinct at their Tuesday morning meeting.

They said once that's over with, the county's results will be finalized.

Auditor Denise Fraise said there are still some outstanding ballots that will be counted today: one late absentee ballot and 15 provisional ballots.

"A provisional ballot is the same ballot that everyone else gets but it's just for some reason, things aren't crystal clear so the poll worker will ask that person to vote a provisional ballot," she said. "It gets put in an envelope which gets looked at by this board that's coming today and they decide if that's going to count or not."

Fraise said the provisional ballot board came in to certify those ballots at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

She said once the canvass is over, they will send their results to the secretary of state's office who will then conduct its own canvass to make everything final.