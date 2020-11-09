Local doctor offers advice ahead of holiday travel season

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With Thanksgiving two weeks away, local doctors are urging families to be mindful of the risk of disease spread when they get together with friends and family.



SIU Family Medicine, Dr. Kerstin Stitt, said Monday it already happens every year when flu cases spike after family gatherings, but adding COVID-19 on top of that is even more concerning.

She said, however, there are things you can do to lower your risk.

"Trying to minimize the number of people that you're meeting with at any time," Stitt said. "With holiday travel, that means if you can take any private transportation, like a car, it's going to be a little safer than being on a bus, or a plane, or a train."



Nothing, though, comes without risk so Stitt said be mindful of eating arrangements as you gather around the table as that could put you at a high risk of spreading disease.

Dr. Stitt said aside from planning ahead for traveling, she recommends: