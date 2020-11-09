Merkel: US, Germany must stand together on climate change

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the U.S. and Germany must stand “side by side” in handling the coronavirus pandemic, fighting global warming and terrorism, and in working for “an open global economy and free trade.” Merkel said in her first comments in person Monday on the election outcome that President-elect Joe Biden brings decades of experience in domestic and foreign policy to the job, and “he knows Germany and Europe well.” She said that Germans and Europeans are aware that they “must take on more responsibility” in the trans-Atlantic partnership.