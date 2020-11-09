New film details Fort Madison’s history

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- A new film is out in Fort Madison, but you won't be able to find it in the theaters.

Filmmaker Michael Killoren said his new film details the history of the founding of the fort, what life was like in the fort and how it was destroyed and the city of Fort Madison was founded.

He said it's important to have people know the history of their area.

"History does not belong to us, we belong to history," he said.

"I felt like we have so many people over the years, hundreds of people and businesses were involved putting this Fort together. They must have cared about the heritage and the city's history."

He said copies of the DVD are available right now in Fort's gift store.