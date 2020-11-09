New partnerships hope to help Christmas campaign reach its goal

The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people nationwide this year with holiday assistance.

The need is also rising right here in the Tri-States as COVID-19 continues to impact families.

The goal for the Christmas Campaign this year is $400,000 and new partnerships are in place to help reach that goal.

Walmart and the Salvation Army are working together to help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season.

Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to the Salvation Army.

The promotion is also available online and on several apps on your phone.

Officials said it can all add up to make a big difference.

"We are going to have to really rely on people donating online through Venmo, Paypal, Google, Apple Pay, whatever way you want to do it," Assistant Development Director Matt Schmidt said. "It will probably make or break the campaign this year."

Schmidt said this allows the organization to reach a lot more people and it helps minimize contact during this pandemic.

The money that you donate will help fund Salvation Army food, shelter, and educational programs in the Tri-States year round.

The Quincy Salvation Army serves Adams, Pike, and Brown counties.