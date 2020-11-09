Peru impeachment plunges nation into new political turmoil

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru is tumbling into political turmoil as anger mounts over a vote by Congress to oust the country’s popular president over his handling of the pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. Thousands poured on to the streets of Peru’s capital late Monday to protest President Martín Vizcarra’s removal, vilifying lawmakers and demanding their resignations. Several politicians not in Congress denounced the ouster as a disguised coup. But the outgoing leader quickly announced he wouldn’t pursue any legal challenges, even though he insisted he committed no crime. Analysts are calling the action by legislators an overt and risky power grab in a country where Vizcarra is highly popular but Congress is not.