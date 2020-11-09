Police say 1 killed in overnight shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has died in an overnight shooting at a night club. Police say in a news release that the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Rendezvous Lounge along Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police say officers who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, and no arrests have been announced.