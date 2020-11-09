 Skip to Content

Police say 1 killed in overnight shooting in Kansas City

New
8:12 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has died in an overnight shooting at a night club. Police say in a news release that the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Rendezvous Lounge along Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police say officers who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, and no arrests have been announced. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content