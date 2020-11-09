Possible Record High Today

We are waking up to June-like morning temperatures this Monday morning, as we are in the upper 50s to mid 60s. It feels very warm. Wind will be out of the south on and it will be breezy. We could have gusts of 25-30 mph. This will be due to a tightening pressure gradient between a high pressure system over the east coast and an approaching cold front from the west. These winds will continue to push warm air into the area but they will also allow gulf moisture to steam northward into our region as well. Dewpoints have climbed into the 50s and 60s, which are high for early November. The copious low-level moisture should lead to lower clouds overspreading the area as we head through the day. Daytime highs are forecasted to be in the mid 70s. The record high for Quincy is currently 76 back in 1999. I am expecting us to tie that record. As we head into night the gusty southerly winds will continue. So lows will be well above average. This time of year, we normally have lows in the upper 30s, but lows for Monday night will be in the 60s.

On Tuesday, a strong cold front will move through the Tri-States. This front will bring the Tri-States some much needed rain. Thunderstorms will be possible as well.