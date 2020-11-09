QPS administrators urge parents to prepare for remote learning possibility

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- A growing number of Quincy Public Schools staff and students are in quarantine as the school does all they can to keep students safe from COVID-19.

As the possibility of remote learning looms, QPS Director of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment, Kim Dinkheller says their students are prepared.

"The students that have been in in-person learning have been really working in their classrooms to learn about some of the online platforms that we would use in a remote learning situation," Dinkheller said.

She says now parents need to be ready in case a transition to remote learning is needed.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent, Roy Webb says they have about 200 staff and students in quarantine and over 40 active cases.

He says all of that is impacting staffing for in-person learning.

"If the trend line keeps going on up, we're not going to be able to withstand that with even our resources," Webb explained.

He says they don't want to switch to 100% remote-learning.

"As we have to down size and go remote, we'll look all different types of contingencies to keep kids in school," Webb explained. "But it all depends on our resources available and keeping everybody safe."

Dinkheller says it will look different because your kids are not in a classroom with the teacher

"But the concept is still the same. We want to make sure that there's whole group instruction, small group instruction, and independent work as well," Dinkheller explained.

Dinkheller says parents should start preparing:

A place in your home that is free of distractions so your child can focus on school work in a comfortable environment.

Making sure you have technology access. She says the school is prepared to provide assistance for those that may need it.

Dinkheller says if you have questions, to be in contact with your child's teacher.