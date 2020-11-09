Quincy City Council approves tiny home sale, several projects

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy City Council approved a number of motions at their meeting Monday night.

One approved motion was the sale of the property at 1021 N. 6th Street to 2x4's for Hope for $10.

The organization will use it for its latest little home for a veteran in Quincy.

City officials said the ribbon cutting for this latest home will be Sunday.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore praised the on-going partnership.

"[2x4's for Hope] have very much appreciated the partnership between the city of Quincy, and 2X4's for Hope to really make this a block that I'd say is a showcase for what can be done when you have a public and private partnership," Mayor Moore said.

Meanwhile, the city council passed resolutions regarding a bid for a new water transmission-line construction, an emergency repair for sewer excavation at Gardner park, and a "No-Parking Zone" for the southeast corner of 8th and Kentucky.