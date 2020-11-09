Revised settlement recommended over Bucks player’s arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee city attorney is recommending a revised offer to settle a lawsuit brought by Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who was taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018. City Attorney Tearman Spencer is recommending a $750,000 payment and an admission that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated during the arrest that began with a parking violation outside a Walgreen’s store. Brown rejected the Milwaukee City Council’s original offer of $400,000 made last year. Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, said at the time that any settlement without an admission of a civil rights violation would go nowhere. Brown contends that police targeted him because he is Black.