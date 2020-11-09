Sewer work to close 2900 block of College in Quincy after council approves funds

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Sewer repairs will begin soon in one Quincy neighborhood after city council approved funds for the project Monday night.

That would mean closing off the 2900 block of College for weeks to most traffic. Neighbors near the collapsed pipe said the no parking signs and cones have been there for around a month.

City engineers said it's critical for safety to repair the collapsed sewage pipe in the area.

City officials said in about three weeks, a contractor will come and dig up the collapsed pipes that caused the street damage. After that work, however, crews might not be able to pour the new asphalt until Spring.

"Well, it's kind of a big inconvenience for me because I have a special needs child that gets picked up right up front here," said Brenda Sackett, who lives in the neighborhood with her son.

She said for her son, having things go the way he expects them to go, is critical. While she understands work needs to be done, with winter coming, she's concerned the could take longer than needed to get back to normal.

"If this isn't going to be filled in for a long time, it's going to be a big inconvenience for everybody else that lives here, too, that have to commute back and forth to work every morning," Sackett said.

It's not just that, but also parking that she and her neighbors said they are concerned about.

Quincy director of utilities and engineering, Jeffery Conte, said it's something they'll be working on soon.

For the situation on College, Conte said there just isn't any other way to fix the leakage going on beneath the surface.

"No option but to dig it up and replace it," Conte said.

He said after that, they'll put down gravel, and wait for weather that will allow them to finish with asphalt.

Conte added that there are many old pipes in Quincy, and it's just too costly to replace all of them at once.

"Long term, keep our cameras in the sewers looking for areas that are defective, and trying repair those before they become a major problem," Conte said.

While he said the new pipes they put in should last longer, Sackett said she wishes the city would just wait a little longer to start the project.

"Maybe the better solution, and if they can't fill it in right away to wait till spring to dig it up," Sackett said.

Conte said part of the reason they're aiming to do this work sooner rather than later is because it'll make the new road settle better.

The city council approved more than $152,000 for a contractor to do the excavation planned to start at the end of the month.

They expect everything, but the new asphalt surface, to be done by the end of the year.