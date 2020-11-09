St. Peter School suspends classes due to COVID-19

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Parents were called to pick up their kids at St. Peter Catholic School in Quincy Monday morning after an office staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Cindy Venvertloh said they've had positive cases in both teachers and students before, but this positive test put their office staff in quarantine, meaning the school doesn't have the staff to perform all of the required duties.

Venvertloh said the staff member who tested positive had been in quarantine with symptoms over the weekend and received a rapid test Monday, which came back positive.

Parents were notified Monday morning to pick up their students, and that the school would be doing remote learning for the next two weeks, according to Venvertloh.

Venvertloh said the plan is to give teachers a planning day Tuesday, then Wednesday would be an individual learning day, and remote learning would begin on Thursday. She said students would not return to the classroom until November 30, after Thanksgiving break.

Venvertloh added that school officials have learned a lot and were much better prepared since last spring when students were sent home due to COVID-19 mitigations. She explained that now all students, kindergarten through 8th grade, have iPads to use for remote learning.

While the school is connected to the church, Venvertloh believes there is no impact on the church at this point. She said the staff member who tested positive did not attend church this weekend because of quarantine.