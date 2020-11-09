Stormy Tuesday to end Warm Stretch

The calm and warm weather pattern seen over the last several days will be coming to an end. A cold front is expected to traverse the Tri-States Tuesday afternoon bringing with it the chance of some heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms. A couple of the storms may be on the severe side due to the strong winds.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will likely be in the 60's and 70's but as that front passes through the temps will plummet into the 50's and 40's during the afternoon. Evening temperatures will drop down into the low 30's. Once the front passes through the skies will clear in time for Veterans Day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40's to low 50's with a cool Northwesterly breeze. Temperatures slowly rebound on Thursday to the upper 50's before another weak cold front brings temperatures back down to near 50 degrees on Friday. Most of the area will stay dry with that frontal passage but there may be an isolated shower, especially in Northern counties. More rain chances arrive on Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps in from the west.