Turkey’s battered currency rises after finance chief resigns

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira has firmed against the dollar a day after the country’s finance minister, who is also son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced his resignation. The lira was up by 2.6%, to 8.29 against the dollar on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether Erdogan had accepted Berat Albayrak’s resignation and whether a new finance minister would be appointed. Albayrak, 42, announced late Sunday that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family. His resignation followed the dismissal over the weekend of central bank chief.