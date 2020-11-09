U.S. puts sanctions on ex-Nicaragua president Arnoldo Alemán

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. State Department has put former Nicaraguan President Arnoldo Alemán on a list of corrupt foreign officials, barring him and his family from entering the United States. Alemán has been dogged by accusations of embezzlement during his term from 1997 to 2002. After spending some time in jail in Nicaragua, he was eventually cleared of charges. The designation announced Monday also applies to his wife, two daughters and his son. Alemán was sentenced to 20 years in jail for corruption in 2003, but in 2009 the country’s supreme court found him innocent.