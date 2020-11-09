Western Big Six delays basketball season

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb announced Monday that that start of basketball season will be delayed.

Webb stated, the Western Big Six superintendents had decided to delay the start of their basketball seasons for the safety of the students due to increase of COVID-19 cases in the communities. He felt we did not have an option at this time.

"I never like to disappoint our students or our staff. These are very difficult decisions," Webb said. " I 100% trust my coaches to do what is right. I feel if our athletes are training with them, that is a good thing. They can coach, train, mentor, workout, and stay safe."

Webb added, "our hands are a bit tied, since the Illinois Department of Health moved basketball to a high-risk sport. To follow their guidelines, we must avoid physical contact, wear masks indoors, and not have groups over certain numbers. If we do not follow these guidelines, we risk our tort capabilities, which puts the district at great risk."

Webb explained it was a unanimous decision of our WB6 member districts to delay the start of this year’s boys’ and girls’ basketball season.

The WB6 members stated once the Illinois Department of Public Health provides school guidance for student athletes to safely play basketball, they will fully support that endeavor.

"As the Quincy superintendent, I would like to publicly recognize the hard work of our coaches, athletic directors, and principals. They have been strong advocates for our student athletes and their efforts are worth recognizing," Webb said. "We encourage the IDPH to recognize those efforts as well. Know that their supervision and guidance will allow our athletes to practice and compete within their guidance and safely. Give us the guidance and support to play and keep our communities safe and allow our young Blue Devils to pursue their passions."