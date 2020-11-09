White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI again

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but the case was filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa’s hiring was announced by the White Sox. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said the White Sox were aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired. La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. He said then he accepted full responsibility and it would never happen again.