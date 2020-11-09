Woman held in slayings of suburban Chicago couple

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been arrested in Colorado in connection with the slayings of a couple she reportedly lived with. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 73-yearf-old Leonard Gilard Jr. and 69-year-old Noreen Gilard of Algonquin. Police say they were found dead in their home Sunday evening, and autopsies were scheduled. Police say 39-year-old Arin Fox has been detained in Colorado on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle and one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery. WBBM-TV reports Fox lived with the couple and is a friend or girlfriend of their son.