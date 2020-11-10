A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National has never looked so spacious on the first practice day for the Masters. That’s because hardly anyone was there. So much has changed about this Masters, which is being played in November for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no blooms from the 1,600 azalea bushes on the 13th hole. The pine straw is mixed with brown, fallen leaves. There are traces of Bermuda grass in some of the collection areas around the green because of warm weather. Adam Scott says the biggest difference is not having anyone around to frame the holes.