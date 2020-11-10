Adams Co. resumes reporting of active cases at 802

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department resumed the reporting of active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health officials reported last Wednesday that they were suspending the reporting of active cases until they could resolve an issue that arose after transitioning to a new database.

Active cases were reported at 802 on Tuesday. The last time they were reported, on Tuesday November 3, they were at 237.

Health officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death of a male in his 70s. Tuesday's report brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Adams County to 31.

Health officials also reported 113 new test positive cases on Tuesday.

Heath officials stated there are currently 69 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 13 of those in the ICU.

Blessing Hospital bed availability was reported at 3% on Tuesday and dropped to 1% late Thursday afternoon.

Adams County has reported a total of 3023 test-positive COVID-19 cases to date.