AP Interview: France wants Biden to calm trade disputes

PARIS (AP) — France’s trade minister hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden acts soon to calm trade tensions fueled by Donald Trump. That has led to escalating trans-Atlantic tariffs hitting billions of dollars worth of wine, planes and other goods. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, French Trade Minister Franck Riester also accused the U.S. under Trump of blocking the appointment of the World Trade Organization’s next director, and urged Biden to break the logjam. He said France is “optimistic” about the Biden presidency, and promised to seek dialogue to “de-escalate” tensions.