AP Interview: Germany seeks ‘new deal’ with US under Biden

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States is an opportunity for a “new deal” in trans-Atlantic relations. Heiko Maas told The Associated Press that ties with the United States over the past four years had often been one-sided, with White House decisions “put in front of us and we had to deal with them.” Maas said he hopes the incoming Biden administration will make the U.S. an “active player” on the world stage again and will join others in tackling challenges such as climate change, migration and the coronavirus. But he acknowledged that this doesn’t mean Europeans can relax and let America take on the perceived role of “global policeman” again.