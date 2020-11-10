Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out its first Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads in a move aimed at making it even easier for its most popular products to work together. The new line-up of Macs unveiled Tuesday are debuting five months after Apple announced it will be phasing out its 15-year reliance on Intel chips and use its own processors instead. The replacement processor implanted in the new Macs uses the same design already in Apple’s iPhone and iPads. By sharing the same digital brain, the different devices are supposed to be sync up even more seamlessly than they already have.