Apprenticeships slowed by pandemic

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - A growing number of people in the U.S. are turning to apprenticeships every year.

According the U.S. department of labor, apprenticeship programs have seen 128 percent growth in the last 10 years.

Doors-N-More in Quincy was working with local schools to connect students with apprenticeship opportunities before the pandemic hit.

The pandemic has caused issues with keeping some of those programs operating, but the owners and schools said it will continue once it’s safe for people to meet and work together again.

“We’re needing to get back in touch with each other and get going again, but we’re all in agreement, the people of the home builders association working with the John Wood workforce development center, realizing that there is an opportunity here.”

Heming says there’s no set date for when the program with John Wood could be up and running, but all groups involved are excited to be able to offer more opportunities in the community.

In Illinois, the state has 16,648 registered apprentices with 442 active Registered Apprenticeship Programs and 296 sponsors.

Sponsors include businesses, employer associations, community colleges and local workforce areas.