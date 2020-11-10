As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff

PARIS (AP) — Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring. France’s critical care beds are 92% full and one hospital in the south has brought in refrigerated trucks for a feared influx of bodies. In Belgium, a slowing curve this week eased pressure on nurses and physicians dealing with the hardest cases. But many parts of Eastern Europe, spared the harrowing wave last spring, are expecting to reach capacity in their critical care units within weeks. Officials say they were braced for a wave of illness this fall, but no one was prepared for the severity they’re now seeing.