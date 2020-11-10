Global stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen for a second day on hopes progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine might allow the world to revive manufacturing, shopping and normal life. London, Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, while Shanghai closed lower. U.S. stock futures were higher after investors were encouraged by Pfizer’s announcement data on a vaccine under development suggest it might be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. China’s inflation fell to a decade low, giving Beijing room to spend more heavily if necessary to support its economic recovery. The Philippines reported 3rd quarter economic output shrank 11.5% from a year earlier.