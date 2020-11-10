Blessing hospital available beds capacity at 1 percent amid COVID-19 surge

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Doctors at Blessing Hospital said more people than ever are in the hospital with COVID-19 right now.

They said while every patient who's been admitted has had a bed, one percent capacity doesn't give them much leeway.

Doctors said plans are in place to make it work, but they'd rather it not get to that point.

"Hospitalizations are a late indicator of an uncontrolled surge in a community," Dr. Mary Frances Barthel with Blessing Health System said.

COVID-19 patients are filling up beds at Blessing Hospital.

The Adams County COVID-19 Medical Capacity dashboard shows hospital bed availability at one percent.

Many wondering -- how many beds are open?

"We have open beds," Barthel said. "Not a lot, but we do have open beds."

Barthel said because dozens of patients are admitted and discharged each day, it's hard to put a number on available beds.

"Sometimes the wait is a little longer than others, but we have been able to take care of everybody who has needed it."

Barthel said the hospital has already made a number of changes to accommodate this surge.

"One of those strategies has been to make more negative pressure rooms," Barthel said.

She said right now, the hospital is 'keeping its head above water.' If they run out of beds, she says they'll expand or transfer patients to other area hospitals, but that comes with added challenges.

"Even if we expand into Morman Pavilian even further, even if we create more beds, we will need more staff to take care of patients safely," Barthel said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is also concerned over the growing number of hospitalizations throughout the state, saying most communities are experiencing the worst surge they've seen yet.

"In central Illinois, regions 2 and 3 have seen a 2.5 and a 3.2 times increase in hospitalizations respectively, from their spring peaks in early April," Pritzker said.

Barthel said what she's seeing in the hospital reflects how the community is acting. She says it's time to stop gathering in large groups, or things are going to get real bad.

"At some point, it will just overrun the system," Barthel said.

When we said available beds, these aren't just for COVID-19 patients, they're for everyone.

So if you get in a car accident, or have another medical emergency, the low capacity of beds could impact you even if you don't have the virus.

Barthel said the need for staff is more important now than ever, especially if they add beds.

She said like community members, many staff members are out with COVID or possible exposure.