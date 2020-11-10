Calls to punish police who fired at Mexico women’s protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun have vowed to punish police who fired into the air to disperse a protest over women’s killing, but they disagreed over whether state or municipal police were to blame. One journalist was wounded and an unspecified number were injured as protesters rushed to escape when the shots rang out. Around midnight Monday, the governor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo blamed Cancun municipal police, who he said fired shots into the air. Gov. Carlos Joaquin said he “completely condemned” the use of guns, and said the police had purportedly fired warning shots after protesters tried to break into the Cancun city hall.